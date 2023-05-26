Video misrepresents 2015 broadcast about 'Jade Helm' special operations exercise | Fact check

The claim: Military will pose as civilians during upcoming training exercise called 'Jade Helm 15'

A May 18 Facebook video features a news broadcast about a military training exercise.

"U.S. Military conducting suspect training near you called Jade Helm 15!" reads on-screen text. "Military will be dressed as civilians and driving civilian cars pay attention, yall."

The post was shared more than 6,000 times in a week, while the original TikTok video garnered more than 600 likes in the same amount of time. Similar versions of the claim have been shared on Twitter.

Our rating: False

This is an old broadcast being presented as current. The broadcast originally aired in 2015 in the leadup to a military training exercise.

Video references 2015 military training exercise

The news broadcast shown in the Facebook video is not recent. It was aired by the Christian Broadcasting Network in 2015 ahead of a military training exercise called "Jade Helm 15."

The exercise, which took place that year from July 15 to September 15, was conducted across seven states "to practice core special warfare tasks," according to an April 2015 statement from U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

About 200 special operations forces and 300 support personnel were involved throughout the exercise, and about 700 members of the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division also participated for five days, according to a 2015 Washington Post article.

With the permission of state and local authorities and private landowners, it was performed on a combination of private and public land in remote areas. The Army description of the event makes no mention of soldiers dressing as civilians, saying the two-month exercise had no impact on the public aside from an increase in vehicle and military air traffic.

The broadcast also mentioned Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's order to have the Texas State Guard monitor the military exercise. After being criticized for the decision, Abbott defended it by saying his office was simply looking to serve as a "communication facilitator" between the military and concerned citizens, according to The Texas Tribune.

