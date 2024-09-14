Video: Milan ultras line the streets in motivational protest before Venezia

Thousands of Milan supporters joined ultras from the Curva Sud before kick-off against Venezia in Serie A on Saturday evening in a show of suspended support for Paulo Fonseca’s team.

Fans congregated en masse to welcome the team bus into the Stadio Meazza.

It was a part show of support, part protest given the team’s rocky start to the league season. The Rossoneri have not yet won in the league in 2024-25 following 2-2 draws against Torino and Lazio and the 2-1 loss to Parma sandwiched in between.

Ultras held up a banner which read: “Enough excuses, last call,” while cheers and chants rang out from the large crowds.

The Milan bus carrying the squad and coaching staff ground to a slow stop to watch and listen to the fans before kick-off.

Milan given last warning by Milan supporters