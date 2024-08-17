Video: Milan 2-2 Torino Serie A highlights

Watch as Milan stage a last-gasp comeback from 2-0 down to draw with Torino, as Alvaro Morata and Noah Okafor rescue the Rossoneri from a strange Malick Thiaw own goal and Duvan Zapata header.

The Rossoneri opened their season at San Siro with a disappointing performance, as they were trailing until the 88th minute.

Although the goal-line technology did work, the signal alerting the referee via his watch did not, so he had to be told by VAR that Thiaw had failed his attempted clearance on the Raoul Bellanova header.

Duvan Zapata nodded in the second, but Morata redirected a Tijjani Reijnders effort and Okafor volleyed in the late equaliser.

Milan 2-2 Torino