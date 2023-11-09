Video: Michael Bisping previews UFC 295 with USA TODAY Sports

UFC 295 takes place Saturday at famed Madison Square Garden in New York where two titles will be up for grabs.

In the main event, former champion Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira square off for the vacant light heavyweight belt. And in the co-main event, Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall will battle for the interim heavyweight title after champ Jon Jones was forced to withdraw late from his showdown with Stipe Miocic because of a pectoral injury.

Before fight night arrives, USA TODAY Sports host Mackenzie Salmon caught up with UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping on “Sports Seriously” to discuss the top matchups.

“Both of these guys are on incredible runs,” Bisping said of Pavlovich and Aspinall. “Sergei is knocking everybody out in the first round with the first punch. He hits so hard, it’s ridiculous. … Tom is absolutely phenomenal. And he’s gonna go out there, and he’s gonna smoke Sergei Pavlovich in the first round. There it is. There’s the prediction.”

