Video: Marshawn Lynch's car was missing wheel during DUI arrest, police pulled him out when he refused to exit

Video of Marshawn Lynch's DUI arrest in Las Vegas on Tuesday was released on Thursday.

The police bodycam footage shows Lynch as he sat in the driver's seat of a Shelby GT500 missing its front driver's side wheel. Five officers surrounded the car and spoke with Lynch as he remained seated with the driver's side door open before they eventually pulled him out and arrested him.

While he remained in the car, Lynch repeatedly asked officers what the problem was.

"I’m not driving," Lynch said. "The car’s not on. What is the problem? I’m just asking what’s the problem."

After several minutes, repeated requests for Lynch to leave the vehicle and a warning that he'd face an obstruction charge if he didn't, one officer grabbed Lynch by his arm and the hood of his sweatshirt and dragged him out of the car onto the street.

#BREAKING: Las Vegas police body camera videos show officers pulling Marshawn Lynch out of a car, arresting him on suspicion of DUI. https://t.co/Ros5LkW4yq pic.twitter.com/vQuTu5yvHL — David Charns (@davidcharns) August 11, 2022

Officers then pinned Lynch to the ground face down, handcuffed him and told him that he was under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.

"He does smell like alcohol," an officer said as Lynch was being handcuffed.

"No problem," Lynch said when informed of his arrest.

The video then blurs, and the officer wearing the bodycam walks away from the scene of the arrest. The footage cuts out from there.

Another officer's bodycam footage shows Lynch laid back in the driver's seat with his eyes closed when she initially questioned him. He shook his head when the officer asked if he knew where he was, who he was and if the car was his. He nodded his head and smiled when the officer asked if he stole the car.

Marshawn Lynch. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

USA Today obtained the arrest report that states that the driver's side front wheel and rim were missing and the passenger rim and tire were almost off when police found Lynch.

Per the report, the first officer found Lynch asleep in the driver's seat with the door open upon arrival. The report states that Lynch was wearing one shoe and "would speak and then fall back asleep several times throughout the encounter." An officer reported smelling a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage."

Per the report, "Lynch stated that he was not drinking and he does not do drugs, but that he stole the vehicle."

According to the report, officers followed marks on the road and determined that the car hit a sidewalk. They found a tire where they believe the car hit the sidewalk. The report states that Lynch was arrested at 7:52 a.m. and taken to a Las Vegas jail.

According to police, a warrant was obtained to draw Lynch's blood to determine if he was impaired. Per the report, Lynch didn't cooperate, and officers used a restraint chair to facilitate his blood draw.

Lynch faces charges of driving under the influence, failure to refuse/surrender and failure to drive in a travel lane. He was not charged with theft. He's scheduled for a court appearance in December.

Lynch's attorneys Richard A. Schonfeld and David Z. Chesnoff released as a statement responding to his arrest.

"Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI," the statement reads. "Rather the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation. We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support."

Lynch, 36, played 12 seasons as a running back in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders, making five Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams. He won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks after the 2013 season. He retired from football in 2019.