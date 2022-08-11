  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Video: Marshawn Lynch's car was missing wheel during DUI arrest, police pulled him out when he refused to exit

Jason Owens
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Marshawn Lynch
    Marshawn Lynch
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Video of Marshawn Lynch's DUI arrest in Las Vegas on Tuesday was released on Thursday.

The police bodycam footage shows Lynch as he sat in the driver's seat of a Shelby GT500 missing its front driver's side wheel. Five officers surrounded the car and spoke with Lynch as he remained seated with the driver's side door open before they eventually pulled him out and arrested him.

While he remained in the car, Lynch repeatedly asked officers what the problem was.

"I’m not driving," Lynch said. "The car’s not on. What is the problem? I’m just asking what’s the problem."

After several minutes, repeated requests for Lynch to leave the vehicle and a warning that he'd face an obstruction charge if he didn't, one officer grabbed Lynch by his arm and the hood of his sweatshirt and dragged him out of the car onto the street.

Officers then pinned Lynch to the ground face down, handcuffed him and told him that he was under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.

"He does smell like alcohol," an officer said as Lynch was being handcuffed.

"No problem," Lynch said when informed of his arrest.

The video then blurs, and the officer wearing the bodycam walks away from the scene of the arrest. The footage cuts out from there.

Another officer's bodycam footage shows Lynch laid back in the driver's seat with his eyes closed when she initially questioned him. He shook his head when the officer asked if he knew where he was, who he was and if the car was his. He nodded his head and smiled when the officer asked if he stole the car.

Seattle Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch watches the closing moments of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Dec. 21, 2014, in Glendale, Ariz. The Seahawks defeated the Cardinals 35-6. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Marshawn Lynch. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

USA Today obtained the arrest report that states that the driver's side front wheel and rim were missing and the passenger rim and tire were almost off when police found Lynch.

Per the report, the first officer found Lynch asleep in the driver's seat with the door open upon arrival. The report states that Lynch was wearing one shoe and "would speak and then fall back asleep several times throughout the encounter." An officer reported smelling a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage."

Per the report, "Lynch stated that he was not drinking and he does not do drugs, but that he stole the vehicle."

According to the report, officers followed marks on the road and determined that the car hit a sidewalk. They found a tire where they believe the car hit the sidewalk. The report states that Lynch was arrested at 7:52 a.m. and taken to a Las Vegas jail.

According to police, a warrant was obtained to draw Lynch's blood to determine if he was impaired. Per the report, Lynch didn't cooperate, and officers used a restraint chair to facilitate his blood draw.

Lynch faces charges of driving under the influence, failure to refuse/surrender and failure to drive in a travel lane. He was not charged with theft. He's scheduled for a court appearance in December.

Lynch's attorneys Richard A. Schonfeld and David Z. Chesnoff released as a statement responding to his arrest.

"Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI," the statement reads. "Rather the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation. We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support."

Lynch, 36, played 12 seasons as a running back in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders, making five Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams. He won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks after the 2013 season. He retired from football in 2019.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Crypto: Ethereum passes final test run ahead of merge, BlackRock starts bitcoin trust

    Crypto reporter David Hollerith breaks down ethereum's latest test run ahead of its merge, and BlackRock's motion to launch a private bitcoin trust in a partnership with Coinbase.

  • Police: Marshawn Lynch was asleep, car damaged before arrest

    Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was asleep and smelled of alcohol when Las Vegas police found him in his damaged sports car and arrested him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to an arrest report made public Thursday. Lynch’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, responded in a statement that Lynch’s car “was safely parked and not in operation” when police arrived early Tuesday and a driving while intoxicated charge won’t stick. “Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI,” the statement said.

  • Mercury star Skylar Diggins-Smith to miss final 2 games of regular seasons amid playoff push

    It has been a brutal season for the Mercury.

  • 9 Summer Salsa Recipes

    Bookmark these for your next summertime soiree.

  • Justice Department Sent Trump Subpoena Before Raiding Mar-a-Lago: Report

    Documents the FBI sought with a search warrant were "sensitive in nature, and related to national security," sources told The New York Times.

  • Police: Marshawn Lynch was asleep behind the wheel, said he stole car before Las Vegas arrest

    Marshawn Lynch, 36, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of DUI. According to an arrest report, Lynch was asleep behind the wheel when police found him.

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Fantasy Football: Three mistakes to avoid

    With a lot on the line, many fantasy football GMs look for ways to get ahead of the competition, but often end up making crucial mistakes instead.

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.