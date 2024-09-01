Video: Manuel Ugarte greets the Old Trafford faithful for the first time in pre-match unveiling

Video: Manuel Ugarte greets the Old Trafford faithful for the first time in pre-match unveiling

Despite not being registered in time to take to the pitch this afternoon, Manchester United’s final recruit of the summer transfer window is in attendance at Old Trafford.

Indeed, Manuel Ugarte will be watching on from the stands as the Red Devils lock horns with Liverpool in today’s fiery derby clash.

The Uruguayan international, whose transfer from Paris Saint-Germain was announced on deadline day, was unveiled to the United faithful ahead of kick-off in a similar fashion to Raphael Varane and Casemiro’s reveals.

Ugarte held up a shirt showcasing his number for the campaign, having taken the No.25 digits following Jadon Sancho’s move to Chelsea.

Manuel Ugarte is unveiled at Old Trafford 🇺🇾 #mufc pic.twitter.com/kO5NPA1XfC — Rich Fay (@RichFay) September 1, 2024

Footage courtesy of Rich Fay.

