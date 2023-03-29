Video Management Software Market is estimated to be US$ 107.6 billion by 2032 – By PMI

According to Prophecy Market Insights has published a new research report titled “The report “Video Management Software Market, By Solution (Mobile Application, Intelligent Streaming, Security, Storage management, Video intelligence, Data Integration, and Others), By Service (Professional Service and Managed Service), By Industry Verticals (Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI), Transportation, Healthcare, Retail, IT & Telecom, Hospitality, Military & Defense, Public Sectors, Media & Entertainment, and Others), By Deployment Mode (Cloud Based and On-premises), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032” in its research database.

Covina, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the latest research study, the demand of Video Management Software Market accounted for US$ 10.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 107.6 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 24.2%

 Key Highlights:

  • In April 2022, Qognify launched new Video Management Software (VMS) “Qognify VMS”, which is designed to meet physical security needs of organizations in world. Newly launched software is based on its successful VMS software “Cayuga” and offers possibility to store video data in cloud which enable customers to benefit from advanced resiliency of cloud technology.

  • In July 2021, Edge 360 launched new “Surveill VMS”, the fully containerized Video Management Software running on micro services. Newly launched “Surveill VMS” is featured with containerized platform, active-active clustering, built-in fail over and redundancy and others.

Analyst View:

The key factor driving the growth of the Video Management Software market is increasing demand for security and surveillance all over the world due to rising theft activities. Widespread use of Video Management Software, technological advancement, and rising use of IP video technology in access control is expected to boost the demand for Video Management Software market growth over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.


Get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Video Management Software Market sample report at:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/1185

Key Market Insights from the report:

Video Management Software Market accounted for US$ 10.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 107.6 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 24.2%. The Video Management Software Market is segmented based on Solution, Service, Industry Verticals, Deployment Mode and Region.

  • Based on Solution, Video Management Software Market is segmented into Mobile Application, Intelligent Streaming, Security, Storage management, Video intelligence, Data Integration, and Others.

  • Based on Service, Video Management Software Market is segmented into Professional Service and Managed Service.

  • Based on Industry Verticals, Video Management Software Market is segmented into Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI), Transportation, Healthcare, Retail, IT & Telecom, Hospitality, Military & Defense, Public Sectors, Media & Entertainment, and Others.

  • Based on Deployment Mode, Video Management Software Market is segmented into Cloud Based and On-premises.

  • By Region, the Video Management Software Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

  1. Video Management Software Market, By Solution

    • Overview

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • Mobile Application

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Intelligent Streaming

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Security

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Storage Management

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Video Intelligence

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Data Integration

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Others

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

  2. Video Management Software Market, By Service, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)

    • Overview   

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • Professional Service

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Managed Service

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

  3. Video Management Software Market, By Industry Verticals, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)

    • Overview   

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Transportation

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Healthcare

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Retail

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • IT & Telecom

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Hospitality

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Military & Defense

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Public Sectors

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Media & Entertainment

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Others

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

  4. Video Management Software Market, By Deployment Mode, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn)

    • Overview   

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • Cloud Based

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • On-Premises

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

For More Information or Query or Customization before buying, Visit at:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/1185

Regional scope:

    • Overview

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Regional Trends

    • North America

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Solution, 2022 – 2032

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Service, 2022 – 2032

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Industry Verticals, 2022 – 2032

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Deployment Mode, 2022 – 2032

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Country, 2022 – 2032

        • U.S.

        • Canada

    • Europe

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Solution, 2022 – 2032

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Service, 2022 – 2032

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Industry Verticals, 2022 – 2032

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Deployment Mode, 2022 – 2032

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Country, 2022 – 2032

        • UK

        • France

        • Germany

        • Russia

        • Italy

        • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Solution, 2022 – 2032

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Service, 2022 – 2032

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Industry Verticals, 2022 – 2032

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Deployment Mode, 2022 – 2032

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Country, 2022 – 2032

        • India

        • Japan

        • South Korea

        • China

        • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Solution, 2022 – 2032

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Service, 2022 – 2032

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Industry Verticals, 2022 – 2032

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Deployment Mode, 2022 – 2032

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Country, 2022 – 2032

        • Brazil

        • Mexico

        • Rest of Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Solution, 2022 – 2032

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Service, 2022 – 2032

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Industry Verticals, 2022 – 2032

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Deployment Mode, 2022 – 2032

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), By Country, 2022 – 2032

        • GCC

        • Israel

        • South Africa

        • Rest of Middle East

Who are the Top Key players operating in the Video Management Software Market?

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

    • Company Overview

    • Product Portfolio

    • Key Highlights

    • Financial Performance

    • Business Strategies

  • Milestone System A/S

    • Company Overview

    • Product Portfolio

    • Key Highlights

    • Financial Performance

    • Business Strategies

  • Schneider Electric Industries SAS

    • Company Overview

    • Product Portfolio

    • Key Highlights

    • Financial Performance

    • Business Strategies

  • Verint Systems Inc.

    • Company Overview

    • Product Portfolio

    • Key Highlights

    • Financial Performance

    • Business Strategies

  • Honeywell International Inc.

    • Company Overview

    • Product Portfolio

    • Key Highlights

    • Financial Performance

    • Business Strategies

  • Bosch Security System

    • Company Overview

    • Product Portfolio

    • Key Highlights

    • Financial Performance

    • Business Strategies

  • Aimetis Corporation

    • Company Overview

    • Product Portfolio

    • Key Highlights

    • Financial Performance

    • Business Strategies

  • O-Net Surveillance Systems Inc.

    • Company Overview

    • Product Portfolio

    • Key Highlights

    • Financial Performance

    • Business Strategies

  • 3VR Inc.

    • Company Overview

    • Product Portfolio

    • Key Highlights

    • Financial Performance

    • Business Strategies

Key Reasons to Purchase:

Some of the reasons why a business may consider purchasing video management software:

  1. Security: Video management software (VMS) provides advanced security features to monitor and manage video footage from multiple cameras. It helps in identifying suspicious activities and preventing potential threats.

  2. Improved efficiency: VMS automates the process of recording, storing, and managing video footage, reducing the need for manual labor. This helps businesses to improve their operational efficiency and reduce costs.

  3. Scalability: VMS can be easily scaled up or down as per the business requirements. It can manage video footage from a single camera to thousands of cameras, making it suitable for businesses of all sizes.

  4. Centralized management: VMS provides a centralized platform to manage video footage from multiple cameras, making it easier for businesses to monitor and control their security systems.

  5. Access control: VMS provides access control features, allowing businesses to control who can view and access the video footage. This helps in maintaining the privacy and security of the video footage.

  6. Analytics: VMS provides advanced analytics features that help businesses to analyze the video footage and gain insights into their operations. This can help in identifying trends and improving the overall performance of the business.

  7. Compliance: VMS helps businesses to comply with regulatory requirements related to video surveillance. It provides features like video retention, encryption, and auditing to ensure that businesses meet the necessary compliance requirements.

Overall, video management software can provide significant benefits to businesses in terms of security, efficiency, scalability, centralized management, access control, analytics, and compliance.

About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Prophecy Market Insights:

  • Video Streaming Market - By Streaming Scope (Live Video and Non Linear Video Streaming), By Solution (Internet Protocol TV, Over the Top, and Pay TV), By Platform (Gaming Consoles, Laptops & Desktops, Smartphones & Tablets, and Smart TV), By Services (Managed Services, Training and Support, and Consulting Services), By Deployment Model (Cloud, and On Premises), By Revenue Model (Advertising, Rental, and Subscription), By Application (Real time entertainment, Gaming, Web browsing & advertising, Social networking, and E-Learning), By End Users (Personal or Domestic, Enterprises, and Educational Institutions), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

  • Digital Advertising Market - By Format (Social Media, Search Engine, and Video), Platform (Mobile, Desktop, and Laptop), End-User (Automotive, Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, and Retail), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

  • Video Wall Market - By Product (LCD, LED, and LPD), By Vertical (Retail, Corporate, Government, Healthcare, and Others), By Application (Indoor Advertisement, Outdoor Advertisement, Menu Board, and Billboard), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030

CONTACT: To know more Contact Us: Sales Prophecy Market Insights +1 860 531 2574 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Website- www.prophecymarketinsights.com


