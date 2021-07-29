Video of Man Gored By Bull Shared With a False Communal Spin

A graphic 30-second video of an old man being gored to death by a bull was shared on social media, with users implying that the victim, who succumbed to his injuries, was a Muslim man.

However, we found reports that identified the elderly man as one Deep Chand of Saundhapur, Haryana. The CCTV footage shows the man hitting the bull with a cane and the bull retaliating to the aggression.

CLAIM

Social media users shared the graphic video with varying claims that suggested that the victim belonged to the Muslim community. The most widely used caption stated: "और सलीम चच्चा अल्लाह को प्यारे हो गए बकरीद पर नंदीजी ने ली कुर्बानी|"

(Translation: And Salim Uncle passed away. Nandiji (Bull) took him as sacrifice on Bakra Eid.)

(Note: The visuals can be distressing. Viewer discretion is advised.)

An archived version of the claim can be accessed here.

The clip was shared on Facebook by many users, with the same claim.

WHAT WE FOUND

Using InVID, a Chrome extension for video verification, we segmented the clip into multiple frames and ran reverse image search on each of them.

The results led us to a Facebook post by page 'World Punjabi TV,' wherein the anchor stated that the incident occurred in Panipat, Haryana.

Next, we used 'Panipat man attacked by bull' as keywords to look up the incident on Google and found multiple news reports. An article by The Tribune published on 13 July, which carried the video, identified the deceased as one Deep Chand from Saundhapur, Haryana.

As per the report, the incident occurred in Saundhapur, Haryana.

Other news reports by News18, Punjab Kesari and ETV Bharat also identified the elderly man as Deep Chand, adding that the 63-year-old was rushed to a private hospital by bystanders. The doctors referred him to PGIMS Rohtak, where Deep Chand succumbed to his injuries on 12 July.

We spoke to Inspector Kamal Jeet of Panipat Police, who told us that the man seen in the CCTV footage is Deep Chand who belonged to the Hindu community.

Story continues

""He hit the bull with a cane and it retaliated by attacking and flinging him in the air. A case has been registered under section 174 of the CrPC (killed by an animal or by machinery)."" - Inspector Kamal Jeet, Panipat Police

Evidently, a video of a man's death after being attacked by a bull was given a communal spin by misidentifying the deceased as a Muslim man.

