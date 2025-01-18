Video: Lookman does it all by himself against 4 Napoli players

Ademola Lookman took matters into his own hands to draw Atalanta level with Napoli in this evening’s thriller for 2-2, taking on four opponents with some cheeky footwork.

The Nigeria international and African Player of the Year started the move in midfield when shaking off Giovanni Di Lorenzo, then ran at three opponents only to thread his finish through a sea of legs into the far bottom corner.

This was the fourth goal of a spectacular match at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, after Mateo Retegui, Matteo Politano and Scott McTominay.

The Atalanta forward also found the net twice in their 3-0 victory away to Napoli back in November 2024.

Individual magic from Ademola Lookman equalises for Atalanta ✨ Some game! — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 18, 2025