(Video): Long term injured Chelsea player looks sharp in off-season training

One long-term injured Chelsea player has started off-season training and judging by a video yesterday, he is looking fit, ready, and sharp ahead of pre-season.

Chelsea suffered more injuries to top players last season, and some of them rarely featured at all. Wesley Fofana didn’t feature at all.

Romeo Lavia did, but if you blinked you missed him as he got injured again and missed pretty much an entire season after making a move from Southampton last summer.

He’s looking good though

Romeo Lavia continuing to work in the off season. Big season for him ahead 🔑 pic.twitter.com/6yltNi6bqU — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) June 17, 2024

As you can see from the video above, Lavia is looking very sharp in a training session posted yesterday, and he looks like he is fit and ready to go again for pre-season.

Lavia will be an important player for Chelsea going into next season, that I have no doubts about at a all, as long as he can keep fit and injury-free. Blues fans will be exciting about his return.