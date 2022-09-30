VIDEO: Liver King destroys Paulo Costa, Patricky Freire in liver eating contest

Danny Segura and Mike Bohn
·1 min read

LOS ANGELES – There’s a reason why Liver King is Liver King.

The health and fitness influencer has gone viral in the past year for living shirtless, his wild beard and muscles, a drastic lifestyle, and of course eating tons of liver.

Well, on Friday afternoon ahead of Bellator 286, Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Freire and UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa tried to challenge Liver King and put his title to a test.

The three gentlemen engaged in a liver eating contest in front of the media. And as expected, Liver King remained king. You can watch all the craziness in the video above.

Bellator 286 goes down this Saturday at the Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif. The card is being headlined by a featherweight title fight between champion Patricio Freire and challenger Adam Borics.

Below is the full line up for the event:

MAIN CARD (Showtime 10 p.m. ET)

  • Patricio Freire vs. Adam Borics

  • Spike Carlyle vs. A.J. McKee

  • Jeremy Kennedy vs. Aaron Pico

  • Juan Archuleta vs. Enrique Barzola

PRELIMINARY CARD (MMA Junkie 7 p.m. ET)

  • Nick Browne  vs. Islam Mamedov

  • Vladimir Tokov vs. Jay Jay Wilson

  • Khadzhimurat Bestaev vs. Khalid Murtazaliev

  • Sumiko Inaba vs. Nadine Mandiau

  • Weber Almeida vs. Ryan Lilley

  • Dominic Clark vs. Lance Gibson

  • Mike Hamel vs. Max Rohskopf

  • Cee Jay Hamilton vs. Richard Palencia

  • Keoni Diggs vs. Ricardo Seixas

  • Miguel Peimbert vs. Bobby Seronio III

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 286.

