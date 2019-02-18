Watch: Kron Gracie responds to Conor McGregor after win at UFC on ESPN 1





After Kron Gracie's win over Alex Caceres in his inaugural UFC fight, he responded to Conor McGregor's social media post after the fight.

Gracie needed little more than two minutes to submit Caceres at UFC Fight Night on ESPN 1 in Phoenix. It marked the first time a Gracie had won in the Octagon since Royce Gracie did so in the 1990s.

Following the fight, Conor McGregor tweeted what was believed to be a remark directed at Gracie, "Enter the mix young son. Congratulations."

McGregor had also posted remarks more directly aimed at the Gracie Family, thanking them for paving the way for all the fighters that currently make a living in mixed martial arts.

Following his victory over Caceres, Gracie addressed the comments of McGregor.