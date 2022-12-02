Video: Is Khabib Nurmagomedov the frontrunner for MMA Coach of the Year?

Khabib Nurmagomedov has seen his team claim two major titles in 2022 and a whole lot of other wins to go along with it.

Nurmagomedov, the UFC Hall of Famer and former lightweight champion, took over the role of coach from his late father after he retired from MMA competition in October 2022. Following his unbeaten career inside the cage, “The Eagle” has thrived in his new position.

Just in the past two months alone, Nurmagomedov’s pupil and longtime friend Islam Makhachev won the UFC lightweight title, while his cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov, captured the Bellator lightweight strap.

With a number of other successful fighters on his team, Nurmagomedov has put himself on the short list for 2022 MMA Coach of the Year. Will he capture the honor, though?

Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Nolan King, Brian “Goze” Garcia and Mike Bohn answered that question and more with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia. You can watch their discussion in the video above. And don’t miss this week’s full episode below.

“Spinning Back Clique” is released each Monday LIVE on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel.

