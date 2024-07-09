Video: Khéphren Thuram ready for Juventus medical

French midfielder Khéphren Thuram has landed in Turin to undergo his medical with Juventus.

Thuram is on the verge of joining Juventus and will undergo his medical with the Bianconeri on Tuesday morning.

He landed at Caselle Airport a few minutes ago and is heading to the club’s private clinic J Medical.

He will then sign his contract and complete a €23m transfer, according to multiple sources.

Thuram will be announced as the third Juventus signing after Douglas Luiz and Michele Di Gregorio.

Thuram arrived in Turin with his father, Lilian, a former Juventus and Parma defender.

Khéphren’s brother Marcus plays for Inter and is part of the French squad at EURO 2024.