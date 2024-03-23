Video: Should the Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall encounter change the UFC’s plans?

Well, would you look at that: UFC heavyweight champions (plural) Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall came together at a sports convention last weekend, which had the internet buzzing.

Aspinall, of course, has been campaigning for the two of them to unify the titles and even got a reaction from Jones when he gently placed his hand on his shoulder during their encounter. Jones, meanwhile, has remained steadfast on his first title defense being against former champ Stipe Miocic, a matchup that fell apart last November when Jones suffered an injury.

Given that it’s been several months since then and now seeing Jones and Aspinall face off, what are your feelings about this whole situation now? Should the UFC stick to its guns and and go with Jones vs. Miocic or pivot to Jones vs. Aspinall? Our “Spinning Back Clique” of Mike Bohn, Matthew Wells and Brian “Goze” Garcia answered that with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

