Video: Jeremiah Wells puts Court McGee out cold for fifth straight finish

It’s not easy to finish Court McGee, but Jeremiah Wells made it look like it was.

Wells (11-2-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) took out McGee (21-11 MMA, 10-10 UFC) with a brutal first-round knockout in their middleweight bout on the UFC on ESPN 37 preliminary card Saturday in Austin, Texas. Wells needed just 94 seconds to get the job done.

“It’s not (surprising). I visualized this,” Wells said. “I’m doing to dudes what people have not done. He’s not been stopped, he’s not been submitted. I was hoping to submit him, but I stopped him.”

Wells threw a left jab, then missed with a right hand. McGee backed up, but with his hands down was in perfect range for Wells’ left hand. He landed flush, and McGee quickly fell to the canvas. Wells landed two more shots on the canvas that were almost certainly unnecessary before Herb Dean could get over to stop the fight.

Wells ran his winning streak to five straight – all by finish. McGee had only been finished one other time in his career, and it was more than six years ago.

Check out Wells’ finish below.