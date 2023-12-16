Video: Jake Paul waves goodbye to Andre August after landing first-round knockout uppercut

Jake Paul made good on his promise to deliver a highlight.

Paul returned to the ring for his third boxing appearance of 2023 to take on Andre August in a main event bout in Orlando, Fla. “The Problem Child” believed the fight would be an easy one for him, as he predicted to end the night early. Paul landed a right uppercut that sent August crashing to the canvas at 2:32 of Round 1.

Paul waved goodbye to August after he hit the canvas. August stumbled as he tried to get back to his feet, failing to beat the 10-count.

Check out video of the finish below (via X):

👋 Jake Paul kept his promise to the fans and got the first round knockout. Waving goodnight to the dazed Andre August#PaulAugust pic.twitter.com/ivW4dZUrWz — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 16, 2023

He hit the snooze button Ringside angle of the @jakepaul brutal first round knockout. Did he silence the haters? 🥊#PaulAugust pic.twitter.com/zMTXyDt15a — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) December 16, 2023

For Paul, August was an opponent with true boxing experience. The YouTuber-turned-boxer aims to build a championship resume, and eventually capture a boxing title.

Paul’s previous appearance in the boxing ring was a big grudge match against former UFC star Nate Diaz in August. Paul won that bout by unanimous decision, marking a return to the win column following a split decision loss against Tommy Fury in February.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie