VIDEO: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pre-fight press conference live stream (5 p.m. ET)

Danny Segura
·1 min read

GLENDALE, Ariz – The Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pre-fight news conference takes place Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live right here on MMA Junkie, which will have full coverage from onsite after it’s over.

Paul and Silva are set to compete in an eight-round, professional boxing bout at 187 pounds on Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The main card airs at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime pay-per-view.

You can watch the live stream of the press conference in the video above.

Paul most recently competed last December when he knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a rematch. Prior to that, Paul had defeated Woodley in a split decision in August 2021.

Silva, a former UFC middleweight champion, has re-invented his career through boxing as he’s looked sharp since his UFC departure in 2020. Silva won a split decision over former boxing title holder Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the summer of 2021, then knocked out Tito Ortiz in September of that same year, and fought Bruno Machado to a no contest this past May as part of an exhibition bout.

For complete coverage of the card, check out MMA Junkie’s event page for Paul vs. Silva.

