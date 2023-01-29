Video: Israel Adesanya releases ‘Saw’ promo for UFC 287 rematch vs. Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya is already hyping up what will surely be one of the biggest UFC fights of 2023.

Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC) will challenge rival Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) for the middleweight title in the main event of UFC 287, which takes place April 8 in a yet-to-be-announced location.

After Pereira handed Adesanya his first loss at 185 pounds with a fifth-round TKO at UFC 281 in November, some question if “The Last Stylebender” can beat his rival, because he’s lost twice to Pereira in kickboxing, too.

The rematch will have a significant impact on the trajectory of Adesanya’s career going forward, and he appears to know as much.

Adesanya released a self-made promo for UFC 287, which is centered around the “Saw” movies and is in line with the theme of his walkout from the previous fight with Pereira.

Check it out below (via Twitter):

