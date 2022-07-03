Video: Israel Adesanya recreates Undertaker’s WWE walkout at UFC 276
Israel Adesanya gave WWE fans a treat with his entrance at UFC 276.
The UFC middleweight champion recreated the famed entrance from pro wrestling legend the Undertaker for his Saturday walkout at UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Adesanya, who’s no stranger to getting creative for his walkouts, came out with a black hat and the urn for his walk to the octagon for his title defense against Jared Cannonier.
Check out Adesanya’s walkout below:
Here. He. Comes. ☠️
[ @Stylebender | #UFC276 ] pic.twitter.com/Bv54ObOkyr
— UFC (@ufc) July 3, 2022