Video: Is Islam Makhachev or Jon Jones the No. 1 P4P after UFC 302?

On the latest episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” the panel discusses the fallout of Islam Makhachev’s latest title defense.

Makhachev defended his UFC lightweight title for a third time this past Saturday in the main event of UFC 302. He did so by submitting Dustin Poirier in a thrilling war. Makhachev’s win not only left a lot to talk about in the 155-pound division, but also in the sport as a whole, as many now view him as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in MMA.

Is Makhachev the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, or does that spot belong to Jon Jones, as UFC CEO Dana White suggested?

MMA Junkie’s Brian “Goze” Garcia, Nolan King, Mike Bohn and host Gorgeous George react to Makhachev’s win and how this affects the pound-for-pound conversation.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and don’t miss this week’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below on YouTube.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie