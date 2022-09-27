VIDEO: Inside the ONE Championship rivalry between Angela Lee and Xiong Jing Nan

On Friday, ONE on Prime Video 2 is headlined by a historic trilogy.

In the main event, strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan puts her 125-pound title on the line against atomweight champ Angela Lee. The third encounter between the two fighters will make the first major title-fight trilogy in women’s MMA history, with Xiong and Lee splitting victories in their two previous encounters.

On March 31, 2019, Lee’s bid to become a champ-champ was derailed when Xiong finished her by fifth-round TKO with body kicks and punches at ONE Championship: A New Era. Then in the rematch on Oct 13, 2019, Lee got her revenge when she finished Xiong with a rear-naked choke submission in the fourth round to retain her atomweight title.

Who will come out on top in the trilogy? Take a look at the story behind their rivalry with highlights from their previous two fights in the video above.

ONE on Prime Video 2 takes place Friday at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The main card streams at 10 p.m. ET following prelims at 8 p.m. ET all on Amazon Prime Video.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie