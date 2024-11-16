.

Mike Tyson is returning to the ring for his first professional boxing match since 2005 on Friday night when he meets Jake Paul in the main event of streaming giant Netflix's first foray into combat sports.

The event is taking place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys, which is one of the more extravagant stadiums in the NFL. That means Paul and Tyson have some comfortable digs in which to prepare themselves before throwing down in the ring.

Thanks to legendary cutman Jacob "Stitch" Duran, who is in Tyson's corner tonight, here's an inside look at "Iron Mike's" dressing room (via Instagram):

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Video: Inside Mike Tyson's dressing room before Jake Paul fight at Cowboys' stadium