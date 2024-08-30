(Video): “Important day” for two Chelsea players with outgoing moves possible

Chelsea are in for a super busy day today but it is also going to be an important day for two Blues players who may well be heading out the door.

Chelsea have left everything far too late to be honest, which is really daft. The summer transfer window is very long and the club have had so much time to sort out deals, especially outgoings. They have so many players still at the club who they wanted to sell or loan, and many are going to end up still being here.

Two of them are Carney Chukwuemeka and David Datro Fofana, with both players clearly not in the plans of new head coach Enzo Maresca.

Important day for the pair

As above on his latest PlayBack show, Fabrizio Romano has put out some Chelsea transfer updates late last night.

On the above mentioned players, he says:

“It’s an important day for Carney Chukwuemeka, he may leave today. Datro Fofana could leave on loan, as there are some possibilities.”