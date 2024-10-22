Video: Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway cross paths with Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 308 fight week

.

It looks like almost the entire UFC featherweight title picture is in Abu Dhabi, and it was just a matter of time until paths were crossed during UFC 308 fight week.

Champion Ilia Topuria and former champ Max Holloway clash this Saturday in the main event of UFC 308 in a highly anticipated bout. And keeping a close eye on the result is former champ Alexander Volkanovski, who's angling for a shot to reclaim his title.

On Tuesday, both Topuria and Holloway, separately, crossed paths with their former and potentially again future rival, Volkanovski, at the host hotel. It was all respect between them despite the history and potential implications.

You can watch videos of their cordial interactions below:

Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski have a respectful interaction during #UFC308 fight week. 🤝



Is a fourth fight coming after Saturday? pic.twitter.com/nI73fdFT9a — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 22, 2024

