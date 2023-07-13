Video: Is Ilia Topuria or an Islam Makhachev rematch the better fight for UFC champ Alexander Volkanovski?

Alexander Volkanovski solidified his status as undisputed champion with a dominant win in the UFC 290 main event, and now many are left wondering which move he’ll make next.

After Volkanovski (26-2 MMA, 13-1 UFC) scored a third-round TKO of interim champion Yair Rodriguez this past Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC president Dana White essentially put the future in the champ’s hands.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

White said he would take Volkanovski’s preference under significant advisement, and his two options seem clear: A title defense against unbeaten contender Ilia Topuria (14-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC), who has talked a whole lot of trash about the Aussie. Or, a rematch with lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA, 13-1 UFC), who handed Volkanovski his only octagon loss at UFC 284 in February.

Related

USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie rankings, July 11: Pantoja rises, Volkanovski new No. 1 P4P

Islam Makhachev's coach looks forward to Alexander Volkanovski rematch after 'beautiful display' at UFC 290

Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for Alexander Volkanovski after UFC 290 title defense?

It seems “The Great” is leaning toward wanting the rematch with Makhachev, but is that the wisest move for his career?

MMA Junkie’s “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Mike Bohn and Farah Hannoun joined host “Gorgeous” George Garcia to talk about the possibilities.

Check out their discussion in the video above, and don’t miss this week’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie