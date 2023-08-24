Video: Will Ian Machado Garry’s rise to UFC gold unfold as he’s predicted?

Ian Machado Garry has the utmost confidence UFC welterweight gold will eventually be wrapped around his waist, and he thinks there’s only four more fights between now and that moment happening.

Garry (13-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) breezed through what was supposed to be the toughest test of his career so far this past Saturday when he earned a lopsided unanimous decision win over divisional wins leader Neil Magny at UFC 292 in Boston.

After the fight, the 25-year-old Irishman said he’s not rushing to get to the belt, and has no intention of skipping steps. He wants someone in the top 10, the top five then the top three before moving into a title fight, but is that too ambitious?

MMA Junkie’s “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Brian Garcia, Nolan King and Mike Bohn joined host “Gorgeous” George Garcia and debated what the future holds for Garry.

