Video: Horror moment missile strikes apartment block in Kyiv

Terrifying video has emerged of a missile hitting an apartment block in Kyiv on Saturday morning.

In the video, an unidentified missile is seen colliding into the building on the southwest outskirts of the capital near Zhuliany airport.

The city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, reported that emergency services were dispatched to the scene but fortunately, there were no deaths.

The rocket destroyed most of the sixth and twenty-first floors of the building and injured six people, while 80 were evacuated.

No casualties were reported (AP)

Shelling has been reported across Ukraine (AP)

Ukrainian officials initially claimed the missile to be a Russian rocket, which was denied by the Russian defence ministry.

Dmytro Kuleba, the minister for foreign affairs said: “Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles.

“One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv. I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy. Stop Russian war criminals.”

Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv. I demand the world: fully isolate Russia, expel ambassadors, oil embargo, ruin its economy. Stop Russian war criminals! pic.twitter.com/c3ia46Ctjq — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 26, 2022

Shelling and rocket fire was heard across the capital overnight as Russia’s invasion moved into its third day.

Due to the shelling, Ukrainian officials have claimed 198 people have been killed, including three children.

A further 1,115 have also been wounded as fighting took to the streets of Kyiv.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) reported Russian forced have continued their advance on the outskirts of the capital but are approximately 30km from the city centre.

Russian forces, however, have taken significant casualties, the MoD added.

Story continues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky offered renewed assurance on Saturday that the country’s military would stand up to the Russian invasion.

In a video recorded on a downtown Kyiv street, he said he had not left the city and that claims the Ukrainian military would put down arms were false.

“We aren’t going to lay down weapons. We will protect the country,” the Ukrainian president said.

“Our weapon is our truth, and our truth is that it’s our land, our country, our children. And we will defend all of that.”