Video: A history of Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor faceoffs ahead of UFC 264 trilogy

Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will meet for the third and final time in Saturday’s UFC 264 headliner, and it’s been quite the journey to get here.

The first meeting at UFC 178 in September 2014 was fueled by emotion, as McGregor brought Poirier out of his comfort zone and translated it into a first-round knockout inside the octagon.

The rematch in January had a whole different demeanor. The pair were friendly in the build up to the fight, but Poirier didn’t play nice when they stepped inside the cage, as he picked up a second-round TKO at UFC 257 to set up to the rubber match.

Now they will fight one last time for all the marbles. McGregor (22-5 MMA, 10-3 UFC) has done his best to get inside Poirier’s (27-6 MMA, 19-5 UFC) head during fight week, but “The Diamond” has shown he’s not flustered and is ready to take the series.

Ahead of the trilogy bout, which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+, take a trip down memory lane and watch all seven faceoffs between Poirier and McGregor around their three fights.

