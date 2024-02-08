Video: Will Henry Cejudo really retire (again) with UFC 298 loss to Merab Dvalishvili?

UFC 298 could mark the final professional fight of Henry Cejudo’s career, if the stakes he’s placing on his fight with Merab Dvalishvili turn out to be true.

Cejudo (16-4 MMA, 9-2 UFC) ended his first MMA retirement last May when he came back from a more than three-year layoff to challenge then-champ Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288. He suffered a split decision loss, then subsequently sustained a shoulder injury that required surgery.

The Olympic gold medalist and former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion returns to competition on Feb. 17 when he meets Dvalishvili (16-3 MMA, 10-3 UFC) in a main card bout at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. “The Messenger” recently revealed he’s looking at the fight as do-or-die for his fighting future.

Cejudo, No. 9 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie bantamweight rankings, said he’s likely to retire again if things don’t go his way against No. 2 Dvalishvili, but at 37, will he stick to his guns this time?

