Video of Gujarat Temple Falsely Shared as Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

A 2.20 minute video is being shared with the claim that it shows the glimpse of artwork in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, that is under construction.

However, we found the claim is false and the video is of the Chuli Jain temple at Halvad-Dhrangadhra highway road in Gujarat.

CLAIM

The claim along with the video in Hindi reads: "अयोध्या मे निर्माणाधीन श्री राम मंदिर की अनुपम कलाकृती की एक झलक."

(Translation: A glimpse of the unique artwork of Ram Mandir that is under construction in Ayodhya.)

The video is being shared with a similar claim on Facebook.

The claim is massively shared on Facebook.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

On going through the comments of one of the viral posts, we found a comment by a user who had identified the temple as a 'Jain Mandir' in Gujarat.

Taking a cue from here, we looked for 'Jain temple in Gujarat' on YouTube. We found a video blog of the temple in Gujarat posted by a user 'Vasanthi Ajeesh' on 26 February 2021, which mentioned that it was 'Chuli Jain Temple in Halvad'.

We saw many elements that matched with the viral video that is claimed to be the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Viral Video (L), Chuli Jain temple (R)

Viral Video (L), Chuli Jain temple (R)

We also searched for the temple on Google and found several images of the temple, which is in Gujarat.

Next, we also looked at the official Twitter handle of 'Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra', which is the trust constituted to look after construction and management of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

A tweet along with photos from 31 May mentioned that the foundation work of the temple is ongoing.

श्री रामजन्मभूमि परिसर में नींव के लिए लगातार चली खुदाई के बाद विशेषज्ञों की सलाह से यह निर्णय किया गया कि नींव भराई का कार्य Roller Compacted Concrete तकनीक से किया जाएगा। लगभग 1,20,000 स्क्वायर फ़ीट क्षेत्र में अभी 4 परत बिछाई जा चुकी हैं। कुल 40-45 ऐसी ही परत बिछाई जाएंगी। pic.twitter.com/BcG2CpiHoA — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) May 31, 2021

The Ram Mandir will be open for devotees by the end of 2023.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust, said on 16 July, "By the end of 2023, the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple will be opened for devotees to offer prayers to Ram Lalla."

Clearly, a temple from Gujarat has been shared on social media with the false claim that it is the Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

