Video of Gaza 'casualties' predates conflict between Israel and Hamas | Fact check

The claim: Video shows 'casualties in Gaza' being faked

A Nov. 6 Facebook video (direct link, archive link) shows a man tightly wrapped in a white sheet lying on the floor and, after a moment, opening his eyes.

"Another miracle! Praise the Lord!" reads the video's caption. "This video of the casualties in Gaza reminds me of the way the media reports COVID-19 fatalities."

The video was shared more than 60 times in eight days.

Our rating: False

The video predates the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. It has been online since at least August 2023.

Video predates conflict between Israel and Hamas that began in October

The Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry reports the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza has surpassed 11,000, including thousands of women and children. Israel recently revised the number of people killed in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, saying about 1,200 people died and about 240 hostages were taken.

However, the video was posted online more than six weeks before the conflict began. The same video was posted Aug. 19 on TikTok and Aug. 21 on Instagram. The caption of the Instagram post refers to a "funeral management course" and an "example of a corpse," according to Google Translate.

A March 17 Facebook post by a page for a college in Malaysia called "IKM Tan Sri Yahaya Ahmad Pekan Pahang" mentions a "body management course" and includes similar images that show people wrapped in white sheets in the same venue as the video in question. The college has also posted similar images on Instagram.

USA TODAY has previously debunked similar false claims about the war between Israel and Hamas, including that a video shows a child’s injuries being faked, a video shows Palestinians faking war injuries and an image shows a 'corpse' using a phone in Gaza.

Reuters also debunked the claim.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

