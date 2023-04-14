How video games became the greatest intelligence threat to the West

War Thunder video game promo stills WarThunder4

As tales of espionage go, the story of how 300 highly classified US intelligence documents were discovered being freely passed around on a chat app used by online gamers may appear wholly implausible.

Yet the leak, dubbed by some as the Pentagon Files, shines a spotlight on the real threat that the multi-billion pound online games industry poses to Western countries’ military and political security.

The leaks themselves emerged in circumstances so bizarre that even John le Carré might have blushed to use them as a plot point.

A user of Discord, the online chat service aimed at gamers, not only had wide-ranging access to highly classified US intelligence information on the Ukraine war but was leaking that information to his online contacts.

Perhaps most unbelievably, the Discord user – screen name OG, or “original gangster” – appears to have done so solely to impress a group of young strangers on the internet.

He was later identified by the New York Times as Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard's intelligence wing.

On Thursday night Merrick Garland, the US Attorney General, said federal investigators in Massachusetts had arrested Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old air national guardsman, in connection with the leak.

It’s a far cry from Edward Snowden’s revelations of UK and US mass surveillance a decade ago, or Julian Assange’s leaks of US diplomatic cables.

Defence analysts have been largely reluctant to address the leaks directly, partly thanks to fears that the documents’ contents are part of a disinformation or counter-intelligence effort aimed at Russia.

“It’s damn impossible to judge which is altered or fabricated and which is true,” one source complains.

Others are more forthright about what the leaks appear to show, which includes hints that all is not perfectly rosy in Ukraine.

Ben Barry, senior fellow for land warfare at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, highlights a specific aspect of the documents, which hints at Ukraine’s missile stockpiles running low.

Story continues

“Publicising an apparent shortage of anti-aircraft missiles may give comfort to Russia. But if it energises Ukraine’s partners to accelerate delivery of missiles and other air defence capabilities, Kyiv will be grateful,” says Mr Barry.

He warns: “The bigger ‘known unknown’ is the extent to which these leaks influence US political support for Ukraine.”

Anti-aircraft unit serviceman of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, call sign "Chub", 34, emerges from a storage basement with a portable system amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, near Soledar north of Bakhmut, Ukraine - REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Meanwhile the Ministry of Defence immediately sought to cast doubt on the documents’ authenticity.

A spokesman says: “The widely reported leak of alleged classified US information has demonstrated a serious level of inaccuracy.

“Readers should be cautious about taking at face value allegations that have the potential to spread disinformation.”

Regardless of the practical geopolitical problems caused by the incident, and the resulting impact on defence and international relations, there is a growing issue that demands public attention: how online games have cultivated a culture of leaks.

Even the screen name used by the leaker hints at this. OG’s handle carries connotations of being a leader or community elder, as well as one who blazes a trail by doing something not entirely legitimate.

As implausible as the scenario appears, those who initially received the leaked information might not have realised what they were seeing at first, says Jake Moore, global security advisor for antivirus company Eset.

One does not expect to view “top secret” estimates of Russian casualties on a gaming chat app – or to see such material on the notorious 4chan forum, where some screenshots were reportedly shared.

“These highly sensitive files may seem jovial to those involved, who may not think of the potentially huge implications of having such information leaked into the public domain,” says Moore.

“Gamers communicate through channels often not frequented by the masses and therefore it can take days before such secret files are unearthed by the wider public.

“However, by then the damage can be done and it would be impossible to even attempt to put the lid back on this exploded can of worms.”

Understanding where the leaks originated is key to understanding the threat posed by the combination of thoughtless people and the speed with which files and screenshots can flow around the modern world.

Discord is an app with around 150m users from across the globe, mostly people who enjoy gaming with each other online. The site is split into servers, each of which can only be accessed via an invitation link.

Some servers post their links publicly so anyone can join. Others keep their invitations more closely guarded, as did OG: the Bellingcat investigative news website reported that his “Thug Shaker Central” server had just 20 users.

The Pentagon Files are not the only instance where online gamers have ended up causing security breaches.

In July 2021 a British soldier – whose online profile identified him as an armoured vehicle instructor based in the Royal Tank Regiment’s hometown of Tidworth – posted excerpts from a Challenger 2 tank manual in an attempt to win an online argument about the game War Thunder.

“The image isn’t exactly to scale as its [sic] only meant to show the position of components relative to each other but it works for the point I’m trying to make here,” the soldier wrote on War Thunder’s forum, before entering a detailed discussion about the tank’s main gun mounting.

Gaijin Entertainment, the company behind War Thunder, deleted the material after contacting the MoD – but news outlets including the UK Defence Journal, which first reported the incident, noted that Gaijin was originally founded in Russia.

Similarly, in 2019 a Russian software developer who worked for the flight simulator maker Eagle Dynamics was deported from the US after buying an F-16 pilot’s manual on eBay via an American accomplice.

“I thought they were being overly cautious, that it was some kind of super law-abiding American thing,” said Oleg Tischenko, the developer.

“The documents weren’t supposed to be sold to citizens of other countries,” he continued in an interview with Russian news website Meduza shortly after arriving back in his native country.

“But that’s naïve too: you can always buy them and give someone a copy. So I didn’t have any doubts.”

Online gaming’s threat to national security hasn’t gone completely unnoticed.

In 2013, it emerged that US intelligence agencies had been keeping tabs on World of Warcraft players amid fears that terrorists were using its in-game voice chat to try and escape law enforcement agencies.

Even as the Discord leaks continue to astonish the tech and national security communities alike, it’s wise to remember that even the most innocuous of online activities can sometimes trigger far more damaging behaviours.