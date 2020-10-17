How to make a video game

There’s a lot that goes into making a video game. Each video game combines multiple artistic mediums, from music to art to animation — programming is even an art form in its own way. All of these art forms join in a game engine, and in this guide, we’re going to show you our favorite ones.

Whether you’re an art student with some interesting character concepts or a seasoned programmer with dense systems knowledge, there’s a tool for you. Below, we have seven of the best tools for making a video game, as well as few tips for getting started on your first one.

The best software for making a video game

If you have hundreds of thousands of dollars to play with and a background in professional programming, you can always license something like CryEngine, but for most people, that just isn’t realistic. Assuming you don’t want to start completely from scratch, you need to choose the proper game-making software that suits your skill level. There are plenty of free and premium options to choose from, and each features its own set of merits and tools for creating a video game of your own design. Below are some of the best options available at your fingertips, whether you’re looking to construct a bare-bones Pong-esque knockoff, an enthralling action game, or a role-playing game (RPG) in the vein of The Legend of Zelda or EarthBound.

As an inspirational note to aspiring game developers, the tool doesn’t make the game. Choose the engine that you’re most comfortable with and that best suits the story you want to tell. It’s tempting to use something like Unity or Unreal Engine given how much clout they have. However, if you find something like RPG Maker or Godot more suitable for the game you’re making, there’s no problem in using it.

Available for Windows, MacOS, and Linux

If you’re serious about game development, Unity is where you should start. Countless indie hits have been created using the engine, from Hollow Knight to Cuphead to Escape from Tarkov. What’s so impressive about Unity is that it’s powerful enough to release a title of AAA quality while being accessible to newcomers. Oh, and you can use it for free as long as your growing game studio has made less than $100,000 in the previous 12 months.

For solo devs or small teams, Unity is the go-to game creation tool thanks to its massive marketplace. The Unity Asset Store has everything from character models to full environments, most of which are cheap or, in some cases, free. Even if you have no experience with programming and can’t model a character to save your life, you can build a game with Unity. It may not be ready for release, but with how high-quality most packs are in the Asset Store, it can still show a proof of concept.

Unity sets you up for success, too. The core platform is for building games. However, Unity includes a wide range of additional tools so you can achieve the goals of your game beyond the development process. There’s a game simulation tool, where you can harness the power of the cloud to playtest your game over countless trials, as well as a monetization engine if you want to score some extra cash on a mobile game.

As if that wasn’t enough, Unity also features a dense library of learning resources. Unity isn’t just a game engine. It’s an entire ecosystem dedicated to ensuring that developers new and seasoned can create the games they want to.

Available for Windows, MacOS, and Linux



Unity is an engine that can be used to make AAA games, but Unreal Engine is a tool that is used to make AAA games. And it’s used a lot. If you’ve played Final Fantasy VII Remake, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fortnite, Octopath Traveler, Borderlands 3, or Kingdom Hearts III, you’ve seen Unreal Engine 4 in action. That’s only a small sample of recent games that use the engine. If a developer isn’t using their own game engine, they’re probably using UE4.

Unreal is the tool you should use if you have serious aspirations about working in a AAA game studio. Thankfully, Epic Games has gone a long way in recent years to make the engine more accessible. You no longer need dense C++ knowledge or even assets to start building your game. Like Unity, Unreal has a bustling marketplace with 3D models, environments, scripting, and more. Epic gives away content packs every month, too. At the time of writing, there’s a pack of highly detailed skyscraper models for free, which normally costs $149.99.

