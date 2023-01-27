Video footage of violent home attack on Paul Pelosi released

Cady Stanton, Jorge L. Ortiz and Claire Thornton, USA TODAY
·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO — Footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was released to the public Friday.

Body-camera footage shows suspect David DePape rip a hammer from the grasp of 82-year-old Paul Pelosi and lunge toward him. The footage shows the attacker holding the tool over his head. The blow to Pelosi occurs out of view and the officers — one of them cursing — rush into the house and jump on DePape.

Pelosi, apparently unconscious, can be seen lying face down on the floor in his pajama top and underwear.

What's new: The video released Friday from the court clerk's office was played in open court last month. It showed footage from Capitol police surveillance cameras, body cameras worn by the two responding police officers and from the police interview of accused attacker David DePape. Parts of Paul Pelosi's 911 call were also played.

For context: DePape, 42, is accused of breaking into the couple's home Oct. 28 with a political vendetta and assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. DePape pleaded not guilty in December to six charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted kidnapping, burglary, elder abuse and threatening a family member of a public official.

Why the video was released: A San Francisco judge ruled Wednesday that there was no reason to keep the footage secret after it was already shown in open court last month, according to Thomas Burke, a San Francisco-based lawyer who represented news media attempting to gain access to evidence in the case.

The motive: Police Lt. Carla Hurley, who interviewed DePape at San Francisco General Hospital the day of the attack, testified he said he sought to attack Nancy Pelosi because she is "the second in line to the presidency," and told her: "There is evil in Washington." She was not home at the time.

What the video shows of the attack on Paul Pelosi

Footage shows Pelosi and the attacker standing in the home's entrance foyer holding onto a hammer and trying to pull it away from the other man.

A responding officer can be heard saying, "Drop the hammer," seconds before the man identified by police as DePape pries the weapon out of Pelosi's grip and wields it against him.

Both men fall to the ground as police scramble inside, and footage shows Pelosi motionless on the floor.

What do authorities say happened during the attack?

DePape allegedly broke into the couple's San Francisco home just after 2 a.m. Oct. 28 and awoke Paul Pelosi by standing over his bed wielding a hammer and zip ties and asking, "Where’s Nancy?”

When Pelosi asked why DePape wanted to see his wife, DePape allegedly responded: “Well, she’s No. 2 in line for the presidency, right?” DePape allegedly said. “We’ve got to take them all out.”

Pelosi asked if he could call anyone for DePape, but he allegedly “ominously responded that it was the end of the road for Mr. Pelosi.”

After being knocked unconscious, Pelosi remained unresponsive for about three minutes. He woke up in a pool of his own blood. His head and hand injuries required surgery and a nearly weeklong stay at a hospital.

David Depape is shown in Berkeley, Calif.,on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013. An intruder attacked and severely beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer in the couple's San Francisco home early Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, while searching for the Democratic leader. Police were called to the home to check on Paul Pelosi when they discovered the 82-year-old and the suspect, Depape, both grabbing onto the hammer, said Police Chief William Scott.
Who is David DePape?

DePape is a Canadian citizen who entered the U.S. on a tourist visa 20 years ago and remained after it expired. Pelosi did not know DePape prior to the attack, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

At a December sufficient evidence hearing for DePape, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy repeated details shared by the prosecution that DePape "came to the Pelosi house to wipe out and teach a lesson to the people that he believes are corrupt," and reportedly told police: "I didn't come here to surrender. If you stop me, it's like stopping me from going after evil and you will take the punishment."

DePape, who is being held at the San Francisco County Jail, faces 13 years to life in prison if convicted of the charges against him.

Dig Deeper

Contributing: Bart Jansen and Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Video released of Paul Pelosi attack at home in San Francisco

