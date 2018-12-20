Video footage after Jordan McNair's collapse provides glimpse into slow response

Jordan McNair died in June after he suffered heatstroke following a conditioning workout. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

The University of Maryland released surveillance and body-camera footage from the moments after offensive lineman Jordan McNair collapsed after a workout in May.

The body-cam footage shows the response to McNair’s collapse by two University of Maryland police officers as they wait for emergency medical personnel to arrive. One of the officers in the video repeatedly references how slow the EMS personnel were. At 6:10 p.m. she says “they’re moving so f—— slow it’s pissing me off.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Another is heard to say at 6:11 p.m., “Did they at least bring him inside? Still outside? Jesus.”

Per Deadspin, which has nearly 20 minutes of the videos, Maryland uploaded the videos to a file-sharing site Thursday afternoon in response to a public-records request. Surveillance footage posted by the Baltimore Sun shows an ambulance leaving the football facility. Portions of the videos released publicly are redacted.

McNair died in June, two weeks after he suffered heatstroke following the workout. Maryland admitted that “mistakes were made” in the aftermath of McNair’s collapse and that the school’s training staff misdiagnosed McNair’s issues.

Heatstroke sufferers have a great chance of recovering fully when treated within the first 30 minutes of symptoms and cold-water immersion techniques are proven to be highly successful ways to lower a sufferer’s body temperature.

Maryland’s investigation into the circumstances surrounding McNair’s death noted that he first started having issues at 4:53 p.m. on May 29. He was not taken from the field until 5:22 p.m. and an ambulance didn’t arrive until shortly after 6 p.m. He arrived at a hospital after 6:30 p.m. From the report released in September:

Story continues

Time from the onset of McNair complaining of cramps to being moved from the field: 34 minutes.

Time McNair was treated in the training room until his symptoms worsened: 23 minutes, 55 seconds.

Time from the 911 call to departing the stadium: 37 minutes.

Time between the onset of McNair’s symptoms to the 911 call: One hour, seven minutes.

Time from the onset of symptoms following the seventh 110-yard sprint to the departure of the ambulance en route to the hospital: One hour, 39 minutes.

Two Maryland trainers who were placed on administrative leave after McNair’s death were fired in November. The firing of director of athletic training Steve Nordwall and head football trainer Wes Robinson came after the Maryland board of regents had recommended they be retained along with coach D.J. Durkin. Durkin was fired shortly after he was reinstated.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• JoshGordon’s career hits another bump in the road

• College football’s early signing period winners and losers

• Watch: Recruit’s heartwarming signing announcement

• Kansas City star QB inks Hunt’s Ketchup deal

