Video: Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III ends in mayhem after disqualification
All hell broke loose Sunday upon the conclusion of an exhibition match between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and the grandson of an infamous New York mobster, John Gotti III, in Sunrise, Fla.
Midway through Round 6, Gotti was disqualified by referee Kenny Bayless for repeatedly grabbing Mayweather. The decision fired up Gotti, who shoved the referee aside and charged Mayweather as he through punches.
Both Mayweather and Gotti roll deep with entourages, who rushed the ring and created a chaotic scene as each combatant was shoved seemingly every which way.
— Randomvideos (@Randomvideoss10) June 12, 2023