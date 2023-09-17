Video: Fighter folded in 7 seconds by brutal punch at Fury FC 83
Amateur fighter Shane Wright only needed seven seconds to pick up his second win Sunday at Fury FC 83 in Tulsa, Okla.
In a welterweight bout on the event’s preliminary card, Wright folded and finished opponent Houston Nole in lightning-fast time to add an all-time highlight to his reel. A right hand started the violent beating and some ground-and-pound shots finished it.
The win snapped a two-fight losing skid for Wright, while Nole falls to 0-2 in his amateur career. Nole was knocked out in 24 seconds in his amateur debut.
Check out a video of the crazy-quick knockout from the great Caposa below.
Holy shit. Violent work from Shane Wright knocking out Houston Nole in 7 seconds #FuryFC83 pic.twitter.com/WMsjmB2Vgy
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 17, 2023