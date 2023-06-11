Video: Fans fall as UFC 289 railing collapses during fighter walkout

A scary and unexpected moment took place Saturday at UFC 289 as fans tumbled into the runway after a railing separated from its rightful position.

The fans in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada were rocking throughout the night, but were ready to explode for the final home country fighter, Mike Malott, to make his walk to the cage.

Almost immediately upon the beat drop for Malott’s signature walkout song of “Fat Lip” by Sum 41, a row of fans in the typical position to attempt high-fives with the fighters or get a close-up Instagram story, spiraled downward.

Luckily, Malott avoided damage from the falling metal and human – and according to UFC commentator Jon Anik, the fans involved also were also unscathed.

The fall was only briefly shown during the UFC 289 broadcast, which triggered shock from a puzzled community of viewers. However, multiple angles of the incident surfaced on social media shortly thereafter.

Jesus they almost fell right on Mike Malott #UFC289 pic.twitter.com/Zm0CHIVJ10 — Jessica Knapik ✨ (@JessicaKnapik) June 11, 2023

