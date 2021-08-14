Video of a Family Dispute From UP's Shamli Shared With a Communal Spin

Two videos showing several people beating a woman and two men are being circulated on social media with the claim that it was the consequence of two Muslim girls being spotted with Hindu boys. Further, one of the videos is being claimed to be from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area.

However, we found that both the videos are from the same incident that that took place on 28 July, which pertains to a love affair, in a village in Kairana in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

Meanwhile, Kairana SHO Premveer Rana and a local reporter told us that there is no communal angle to the incident and that the ones being beaten and the people who are beating them belong to the same community.

CLAIM

The claim along with the video in which people are beating a woman, reads: "2 मुस्लिम लड़की हिंदू लड़कों के साथ देखी जाने के बाद क्या हाल करा गांव वालो और उसके बाप ने क्या करा सब लोग देखो ज्यादा हो सके जिससे ग्रुप में डालो सबको पता चले"

(Translated: After two Muslim girls were spotted with Hindu boys, see what the villagers did and what her father did, everyone should watch as much as possible so that it can be sent to groups)

(Note: The visuals can be distressing. Viewer discretion is advised.)

Another video in which two men can be seen being beaten up is being shared with a similar claim with users stating that it's from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area. The archive of Facebook posts and tweets can be seen here, here, and here.

The Quint received multiple queries on the claim being made about the video on its WhatsApp tipline as well.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We searched on Twitter with keywords 'पिटाई वायरल वीडियो' (Translated: Beating viral video) and came across a tweet shared on 5 August that carried the viral visuals and mentioned that the incident took place in Kairana's Titarwara village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

Next, we found an article by Dainik Jagran that stated two videos had gone viral with one of them showing two men being beaten up and the other showing people beating a woman.

Further, while taking cognisance of one of the viral videos, the Twitter handle of Shamli Police shared a video bite in which an officer can be heard narrating the details of the incident.

(Note: Due to the violent nature of the visuals we have not used a direct link but the police's byte can be heard by clicking on the link.)

"A man named Ehsaan had got married in the area and a person who was earlier in a relationship with his wife had come to their place. The person had come to the woman's in-laws' place along with his friend. Then, the in-laws and woman's family started beating three of them. A case was registered after the video went viral," the officer said.

KAIRANA SHO, LOCAL REPORTER SAY VIRAL CLAIM IS FALSE

Speaking to The Quint's WebQoof team, Kairana SHO Premveer Rana said that the claim being made on social media is false and that the people who were being beaten and the ones beating them belong to the same community.

""There is no communal angle to the incident. The woman seen in the viral video is Shahzadi and the person whom she was earlier in relationship with, is Aftaab. A case was registered and five people have been arrested. The arrested ones include husband's brother and neighbours, among others."" - Premveer Rana, Kairana SHO

Meanwhile, local reporter Pankaj Malik, too, corroborated with the aforementioned details and denied any communal angle to the incident that took place on 28 July.

We also accessed a copy of the FIR and the accused had been identified as Amjad, Aazam, Mubarik, Naushad, Ashraf, Shahaabo, Insaad and 5-7 unidentified people.

Evidently, social media users shared a video from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh falsely claiming that it is from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area and that there is a communal angle to the incident.

