Video: Dustin Jacoby blasts through Kennedy Nzechukwu in 82 seconds at UFC on ESPN 50

After a crazy 8-0-1 run that included his return to the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series, Dustin Jacoby had been brought back down to earth his past two fights.

Jacoby (19-7-1 MMA, 7-4-1 UFC might be back in the mix at light heavyweight after a brutal finish of Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) at UFC on ESPN 50 in Nashville, Tenn. Jacoby took a shot, but drilled Nzechukwu with one of his own and sent him to the canvas.

Jacoby pounced on the slight favorite quickly and soon after had his first win in more than a year. He needed just 82 seconds for the TKO. After the win, he called out former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir.

Check out Jacoby’s stoppage of Nzechukwu below.

