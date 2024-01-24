Video: Dricus Du Plessis changed the UFC middleweight landscape. So, who’s next?

The UFC’s middleweight division has a new champion in Dricus Du Plessis.

The South African claimed gold by edging out a split decision over Sean Strickland in the UFC 297 main event in Toronto. It was a razor-thin fight, with many believing either fighter should have walked out of Scotiabank Arena with the title.

Du Plessis got the nod, and now it’s time to look at who he will share the octagon with for his first title defense. Should the UFC run it back with Strickland or is it time to settle things with Israel Adesanya?

That’s what our “Spinning Back Clique” of Mike Bohn, Matthew Wells, and Brian “Goze” Garcia discussed along with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

