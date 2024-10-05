[Video] “What has he done?!” – Illan Meslier’s injury-time howler will go down in football history

Leeds United goalkeeper, Illan Meslier, won’t want to be reminded of his howler at the Stadium of Light on Friday night.

Hosts Sunderland, who top the table, were 2-1 down to Daniel Farke’s side as the clocked into the 97th minute of a match due to finish on 96 minutes.

There was absolutely no danger whatsoever as a hopeful ball was pumped in to the Leeds area, with a tame shot that resulted from the knock down heading straight for the Leeds keeper.

With no pressure on him whatsoever, Meslier inexplicably allowed the ball to go between his hands and legs and into the net, securing Sunderland a precious draw right at the death.

Even the commentator was in shock.

The result will do nothing to alleviate the pressure on Farke, who was given a sacking warning earlier in the season.