Video: Does Max Holloway have a path to another UFC title shot? And if so, what is it?

As long as former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway isn’t fighting Alexander Volkanovski, he apparently can’t be beat.

After an entertaining first 10 minutes of action, Holloway scored a brutal third-round knockout of Chan Sung Jung this past Saturday in the UFC Fight Night 225 headliner to reaffirm his spot as the No. 1 contender at 145.

Understandably, Holloway would like another crack at champ Volkanovski. Thing is, we’ve seen that fight play out three times already, with Holloway on the losing end of a decision all three times, including when he lost his belt to Volkanovski back in December 2019, which means the Hawaiian finds himself in a less-than-ideal scenario in his career at just 31.

Does Holloway have a path to another UFC title shot? And if so, what is it? Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Danny Segura and Farah Hannoun answer that with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

