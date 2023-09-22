Video: Does Aljamain Sterling have a valid point about Sean O’Malley title rematch?

Aljamain Sterling wants a UFC bantamweight title rematch against Sean O’Malley – but he also wants his close friend and teammate Merab Dvalishvili to get a crack at the belt.

Sterling, who lost his title to O’Malley by second-round TKO at UFC 292, has been non-committal about his desire for an immediate rematch. “Funkmaster” has said he wants to get his title back, but he also may just move up to featherweight for his next bout, clearing the way for Dvalishvili to get a shot.

It appears Sterling may just wait to see what the UFC wants to do and go from there, but his status as a former champion who doesn’t know exactly what he wants to do could make the situation more complicated than it needs to be.

Does Sterling’s stance make sense or would it be better if he took a more definitive stance about what he wants to do next?

Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Mike Bohn, Farah Hannoun and Brian “Goze” Garcia answered that with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and don’t miss this week’s full episode below on YouTube or in podcast form.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie