(Video) Diogo Jota nets against Crystal Palace on 100th Liverpool start

Diogo Jota has opened the scoring in Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League matchup between Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

The Reds are looking to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win at Selhurst Park.

And although Oliver Glasner’s side started the brighter with Eddie Nketiah having a 22-second goal disallowed, it has been the away side who have taken the lead.

The pair combined expertly to open the game’s scoring inside the first 10 minutes.

Liverpool take the lead against Crystal Palace through Diogo Jota ?

Today’s game marks Jota’s 100th start for Liverpool. The Portugal international now has four for the season.