Video: With Dillon Danis faceoff nixed, Logan Paul and backup Mike Perry square up

Logan Paul didn’t get his faceoff with opponent Dillon Danis, but he did get one with Mike Perry.

Paul and Perry came face to face after Tuesday’s chaotic press conference, as Perry will serve as the backup in case Danis withdraws from the bout. The faceoff was tense but respectful between Paul and Perry, which you can watch in the video above.

Paul and Danis were expected to face off, but after the press conference melted down, organizers called it off.

Paul (0-1) and Danis (0-0) are scheduled to fight in the co-main event of Misfits Boxing’s “The PRIME Card,” which is set to take place Oct. 14 at AO Arena in Manchester, England, and streams on DAZN pay-per-view. The bout is scheduled for six, three-minute rounds, and it will be contested at 195 pounds.

