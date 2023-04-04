Video: Did Gamebred Boxing 4 increase the appetite for more MMA fighter boxing matches?

In a UFC off-week that featured PFL and Bellator, perhaps the most eye-catching event of the weekend for MMA fans wasn’t an MMA event at all.

Gamebred Boxing 4 took place Saturday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisc., as a rare UFC Fight Pass pay-per-view event. In the main event, former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis defeated boxing legend Roy Jones Jr., after former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo fought to a draw with fellow alum Jeremy Stephens.

The decisions in both Pettis vs. Jones Jr. and Aldo vs. Stephens were discussed by MMA fans, some of whom did not agree with the judges’ scores.

Did the judges get it right? Did the event as a whole increase the overall appetite for more MMA fighter vs. MMA fighter boxing matches?

Those questions were asked to this week’s “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Mike Bohn and Dan Tom, along with host Farah Hannoun. Check out their analysis in the video above, and don’t miss this week’s full episode below.

“Spinning Back Clique” is released each Monday LIVE on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie