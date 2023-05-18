Video: Did Cris Cyborg make right call re-signing with Bellator?

After testing free agency, Cris Cyborg made the decision to sign a new deal with Bellator and resume her run as the organization’s women’s featherweight champion.

According to a statement she released after news was announced of a new multi-fight deal, Cyborg (26-2 MMA, 5-0 BMMA) had a number of potential suitors for her services, but opted to stay put.

With notables such as Cat Zingano and Sara McMann waiting as fresh matchups for Cyborg, Bellator owns arguably the deepest roster of foes for the Brazilian, but perhaps not the most significant.

So, was Cyborg’s decision to sign a new Bellator deal the best call?

Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Dan Tom, Danny Segura and Brian “Goze” Garcia discussed the situation with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia. Check out their discussion in the video above, and don’t miss this week’s full episode below.

“Spinning Back Clique” is released each Monday LIVE on MMA Junkie’s YouTube channel.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie