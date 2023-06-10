Video: What’s with Dana White’s fixation on Tyson Fury vs. Jon Jones?

UFC president Dana White may be out on some crossover fantasy matchups, but there is one that he has recently shown a lot of interest in.

Just a few days removed from declaring “gimmick fights” are not a part of the UFC’s matchmaking playbook, White openly challenged boxing champ Tyson Fury to step up for a fight against UFC heavyweight champ Jon Jones in the octagon.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

While White admitted he has a great relationship with Fury and knows he would easily win a fight against Jones in the boxing ring, the UFC boss believes things would be different in the cage – and rightfully so. Throughout the brief history of MMA fighters stepping into the boxing ring and vice versa, the victory typically goes the way of the fighter competing on his home turf.

Conor McGregor took on Floyd Mayweather in the ring, and despite the box office smash, the result was no surprise as “Money” finished “The Notorious” Irishman in the 10th round. When boxing champ James Toney entered the octagon to face two-division champ Randy Couture, things also went as expected: Couture quickly and easily took Toney down for the submission win.

So why is White so interested in this fantasy matchup for “the baddest man on the planet” instead of working with the PFL to create Jones vs. now-former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou? Is White’s interest in the fight with Fury genuine to create a potentially massive event, or is all of this a way to get the UFC audience to forget about Ngannou?

Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Farah Hannoun, Mike Bohn, and Danny Segura answer those questions with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia. You can watch their discussion in the video above and check out this week’s full episode below.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie